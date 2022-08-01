Benny Howell: Hampshire signal Gloucestershire all-rounder from 2023

Benny Howell played for England Lions in their tour match against South Africa last month

All-rounder Benny Howell will leave Gloucestershire at the end of the season to join T20 champions Hampshire.

He has signed a three-year, white-ball only deal at the Ageas Bowl.

The 33-year old, among the leading white-ball all-rounders in the country, turned down what Gloucestershire described as an “extremely competitive offer” to extend his 10-year stay.

Howell played crucial roles as Gloucestershire won the 2015 One-Day Cup and reached T20 Finals Day in 2020.

But the news is a major blow to the club’s aim of winning a white-ball trophy by 2023 and adds more difficult news to a poor season so far.

“Gloucestershire has been more than just a cricket club to me, it’s been a home. For that, I will be forever grateful,” Howell told the Gloucestershire website.

“Unfortunately, in life and in sport, nothing lasts forever. It has not been an easy decision for me, but I feel it has been a necessary one.”