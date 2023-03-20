Bergen Logistics Features Tech-Driven Cloud-Based Solution for Omni-Channel Supp… – Press Release

North Bergen, New Jersey, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The pandemic has significantly changed the landscape for retail brands across the globe. Managing

In recent years, retail brands have faced several challenges in managing their supply chain, including increasing demand for faster delivery times, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions.

To address these challenges, many brands are turning to third-party logistics (3PL) partners that can provide specialized expertise and technology-driven solutions. These 3PL partners can help brands optimize their supply chain operations, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience.

Technology-driven 3PL partners offer several benefits, including real-time visibility and analytics, automated inventory management, and predictive demand planning. These solutions help brands to manage their inventory more effectively, reduce lead times, and improve the accuracy of their forecasting.

However, there are also challenges associated with partnering with 3PL providers, including the cost of implementing new technology, the need for data sharing and integration, and the risk of losing control over the supply chain. Therefore, brands need to carefully evaluate potential 3PL partners to ensure they have the necessary expertise and technology capabilities to meet their specific supply chain needs.

Bergen Logistics features a cloud-based WMS (Warehouse Management System) for omni-channel supply chain solutions. Use of this system makes it easy for clients to view the status of their shipments and delivery times on a real-time basis. This level of transparency and traceability is highly useful to clients in the era of online commerce. Bergen’s platform also improves a brand’s time to market by offering rapid and ubiquitous integration capabilities.

The system provides Bergen Logistics with a significant competitive advantage when compared to other players in the logistics sector. It can be used to create a customized inventory…