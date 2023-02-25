Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release – Press Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire’s operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 2022 Annual Report, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings (losses) of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. Earnings (losses) are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 18,164 $ 39,646 $ (22,819 ) $ 89,795 Net earnings (loss) includes: Investment and derivative gains (losses) 11,455 32,361 (53,612 ) 62,340 Operating earnings 6,709 7,285 30,793 27,455 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders $ 18,164 $ 39,646 $ (22,819 ) $ 89,795

Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class A Share $ 12,412 $ 26,690 $ (15,535 ) $ 59,460 Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class B Share $ 8.27 $ 17.79 $ (10.36 ) $ 39.64

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding 1,463,422 1,485,452 1,468,876 1,510,180 Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding 2,195,133,576 2,228,178,320 2,203,313,642 2,265,269,867 Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) require that we include the changes in…