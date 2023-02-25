Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release – Press Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire’s operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 2022 Annual Report, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings (losses) of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. Earnings (losses) are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

 

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

18,164

$

39,646

$

(22,819

)

$

89,795

Net earnings (loss) includes:

Investment and derivative gains (losses)

 

11,455

 

32,361

 

(53,612

)

 

62,340

Operating earnings

 

6,709

 

7,285

 

30,793

 

 

27,455

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

18,164

$

39,646

$

(22,819

)

$

89,795

Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class A Share

$

12,412

$

26,690

$

(15,535

)

$

59,460

Net earnings (loss) per average equivalent Class B Share

$

8.27

$

17.79

$

(10.36

)

$

39.64

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding

1,463,422

1,485,452

1,468,876

1,510,180

Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding

2,195,133,576

2,228,178,320

2,203,313,642

2,265,269,867

 

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500th of those shown for the Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) require that we include the changes in…



