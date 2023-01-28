Berlin made the historic transfer to arm Ukraine. However many Germans are uneasy



Berlin

CNN

—



The biggest moment in the Ukraine war this week took place hundreds of miles from the battlefield. After days of diplomatic pressure from its increasingly exasperated NATO allies, Germany announced Wednesday that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a potentially pivotal move in the conflict that could decisively tip the balance in Kyiv’s favor.

The United States and a number of European nations will also provide sophisticated battle tanks to Ukrainian forces. A spring offensive is expected from Moscow, but Ukraine’s battle to reclaim its territory from Russia will soon be boosted by the arrival of powerful and modern Western weaponry.

On Germany’s streets, however, reactions were mixed. From concerns about how the war may now escalate to a belief that its government is doing the right thing, people appeared to diverge on whether the decision was right. And the…