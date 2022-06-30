Bernie Ecclestone: Ex-F1 boss’ feedback on Putin and racism removed from ‘fashionable values of our sport’

Formula 1 agreed a deal for Russia to stage grands prix when Bernie Ecclestone was the sport’s racing director

Formula 1 says comments by the sport’s former boss Bernie Ecclestone on Vladimir Putin and racism are in “stark contrast” to “modern values”.

On Thursday, Ecclestone said he would “take a bullet” for Russia’s president.

The 91-year-old, who was removed as chief executive when US group Liberty Media bought F1 in 2017, added that the Russian president’s war in Ukraine “wasn’t intentional”.

He also said Lewis Hamilton should have “brushed aside” racist comments.

“The comments made by Bernie Ecclestone are his personal views and are in very stark contrast to the position of the modern values of our sport,” a statement from F1 read.

Ecclestone built up a relationship with Putin when they were establishing the Russian Grand Prix, which made its debut in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2014.

In 2016, Ecclestone was criticised for saying Putin was “the guy who should run Europe”, and…