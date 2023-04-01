BEST-EVER FIRST QUARTER AND MARCH SALES FOR KIA AMERICA – Press Release

Fast-Growing Kia Posts Eighth Straight Monthly Sales Record and Finishes 15-Percent Over Previous First Quarter Record

Second-highest monthly sales total in Kia America’s history in March

Four popular Kia models also set March sales records

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Building on 2022’s best-ever market share achievement, Kia America opened 2023 with a record first quarter of 184,136 units, a 15-percent increase over the previous high set in 2021.

Kia’s March total of 71,294 marked the second-highest monthly performance in company history and was the eighth consecutive month of record-breaking sales. March sales were up 19.8-percent over the same period last year and up 7-percent over the previous March record. In addition, four Kia models – Carnival up 81-percent, Sportage up 37-percent, Telluride up 23-percent, Forte up 14-percent – achieved best-ever March totals while the brand’s electrified models increased 10-percent over the same period last year.

“Kia’s record first-quarter is a direct result of our consistent efforts to build our brand, improve residual values, and deliver world-class models with cutting-edge design and innovative technology,” said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. “Kia’s transformation will continue to accelerate as production availability of important SUVs and in-demand electrified vehicles improves throughout the year.”

In addition to the monthly and first-quarter record-breaking sales performances, several significant industry awards were bestowed on various models within Kia’s world-class line-up, including: