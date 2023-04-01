BEST-EVER FIRST QUARTER AND MARCH SALES FOR KIA AMERICA – Press Release

Fast-Growing Kia Posts Eighth Straight Monthly Sales Record and Finishes 15-Percent Over Previous First Quarter Record
- Second-highest monthly sales total in Kia America’s history in March
- Four popular Kia models also set March sales records
IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Building on 2022’s best-ever market share achievement, Kia America opened 2023 with a record first quarter of 184,136 units, a 15-percent increase over the previous high set in 2021.
Kia’s March total of 71,294 marked the second-highest monthly performance in company history and was the eighth consecutive month of record-breaking sales. March sales were up 19.8-percent over the same period last year and up 7-percent over the previous March record. In addition, four Kia models – Carnival up 81-percent, Sportage up 37-percent, Telluride up 23-percent, Forte up 14-percent – achieved best-ever March totals while the brand’s electrified models increased 10-percent over the same period last year.
“Kia’s record first-quarter is a direct result of our consistent efforts to build our brand, improve residual values, and deliver world-class models with cutting-edge design and innovative technology,” said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. “Kia’s transformation will continue to accelerate as production availability of important SUVs and in-demand electrified vehicles improves throughout the year.”
In addition to the monthly and first-quarter record-breaking sales performances, several significant industry awards were bestowed on various models within Kia’s world-class line-up, including:
- Nine Kia models were named to the 2023 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Awards list. The winners, all 2023 model year vehicles, include the Sportage, Sorento, Carnival, Niro Hybrid and PHEV, K5, Soul, Rio, and the Car and Driver 10Best-winning EV6 and Telluride (four-time winner), represent the publication’s annual standard of automotive excellence.
- Three Kia models achieved top honors in…