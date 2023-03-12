Best New Retail and Best New Foodservice Products in Seafood Honored at Seafood … – Press Release

Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Announced

BOSTON, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The winners of the 2023 Seafood Excellence Awards were announced today at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, taking place March 12-14 in Boston. Thunder’s Catch won the “Best New Retail Product” award for its Wild Salmon Chowder and Netuno USA won the “Best New Foodservice Product” award for its Tambaqui Ribs.

Winners were selected from a group of finalists during a live judging this morning by a panel of seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries. This year’s judges included Jeff Meagher, Business Development Manager, Performance Foodservice; Al Baroudi, Vice President, QA & Food Safety, The Cheesecake Factory; and Douglas Varanai, Meat & Seafood Category Manager, Sprouts.

Finalists were previously selected through a screening of products participating in the Seafood Expo North America New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase features seafood products, condiments and culinary dishes launched in the past year by exhibiting companies.

The Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. The new products are judged based on several criteria, including uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood trade event, drawing seafood professionals from around the world, including 1,141 exhibiting companies from 49 countries.

Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America is produced by Diversified Communications.

