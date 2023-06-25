Best Vodka In America Won By Oxnard Distillery – Press Release

OXNARD, Calif., June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sespe Creek Distillery, a producer of premium craft spirits, is thrilled to announce that its Silvergrin vodka has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Vodka in America” at the renowned World Vodka Awards. This is the second consecutive year Silvergrin has won the top accolade.

The World Vodka Awards is one of the most esteemed international spirits competitions, bringing together industry experts, distinguished judges, and passionate vodka enthusiasts to evaluate and recognize the finest vodkas in various categories. The Best Varietal Vodka category acknowledges the pinnacle of excellence in the production of varietal vodka. This category highlights vodkas that exhibit utmost purity, clarity, and cleanliness, while embracing a nuanced expression of the base ingredient’s character that is both welcomed and sought-after.

Silvergrin’s vodka stood out among fierce competition, impressing the judges with its distinctive richness and remarkable quality. Tasting notes for the Oxnard-produced vodka were provided by the competition’s judges:

“Hints of sweetness on the nose with creamy mouthfeel and notes of vanilla. Good amount of spicy character with hints of berry sweetness on the finish. Notes of dried apricots with caramel undertones.”

Crafted using a rare blend of three different crops, Silvergrin’s recipe is a tribute to America’s strong agricultural legacy.

“We call it the ‘Extra Honest Vodka’ because it’s farm-distilled the old fashioned way and retains the truth and character of the crops that went into it,” says Alfred English, president of Sespe Creek Distillery. “When you use three different, extraordinary crops like those grown by our friends in Montana’s Gallatin Valley, and then combine those together in the right ratio with the right mineral water, you get a vodka with so much balance, rich texture and fresh taste, well, you can just swig it straight out of the bottle.”

Silvergrin’s’ creamy,…