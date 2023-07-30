Best. Week. Ever. Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” Flies Past $350 Million at the… – Press Release

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” is the gift that keeps on giving, delivering the Studio’s Best Opening Week Ever domestically, the culmination of its already impressive string of daily all-time highs. And as of today, “Barbie” has grossed an astonishing $350 million in North America in just ten days—reaching that figure faster than any other release in the history of the Studio. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President of Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Propelled into its second weekend on a wave of cultural excitement and sell-out shows, Greta Gerwig’s visionary take on the enduring Mattel icon crossed $350 million in domestic receipts on Sunday. Since its July 21 debut on 4,200 North American screens, the box office juggernaut has sailed well over top of the Studio’s domestic high watermark for single-day grosses, scoring the biggest Monday, Tuesday, non-opening Wednesday and Thursday for a Friday opener, bringing the film’s domestic seven-day total to an unprecedented $258 million. This adds to a mounting list of domestic benchmarks for Barbie’s big screen debut, from its record-shattering $162 million opening weekend to driving the most pre-shows and biggest single-grossing day to the largest-ever opening for a female-directed film. “Barbie” also continues its reign as one of the year’s best-reviewed films, winning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Critics rating of 90% with a matching Audience Score and an A CinemaScore.

In making the announcement, Goldstein said, “It’s incredibly rare for a film to enter its second weekend on a crest of all-time highs, but—as both cultural excitement and theatrical attendance continue to demonstrate—‘Barbie’ is not only a cross-generational touchstone but a box office trailblazer. All of it starts with Mattel’s enduring creation, Greta’s extraordinary vision, and the brilliance of Margot, Ryan and the film’s phenomenal cast and crew. We couldn’t be more thrilled for them on…