Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Revises Outlook on Philippines Non-Life In… – Press Release

AM Best is revising its outlook on the Philippine non-life insurance market segment to negative from stable, citing increased negative pressure to the balance sheet strength and operating performance of domestic insurers amid rising challenges in accessing reinsurance capacity.

In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Philippines Non-Life Insurance”, AM Best notes that the market historically has relied on reinsurance to mitigate underwriting volatility and exposure to catastrophe accumulations, and to subsidise acquisition costs. With hardening reinsurance market conditions globally and a reduced appetite for property catastrophe risks in the Philippines, carriers struggled to place proportional reinsurance programmes in the most recent 1 January and 1 April reinsurance renewals. This inevitably led to changes in the reinsurance programmes for many non-life insurance companies in the Philippines.

“Property insurance is the largest line of business in the Philippines and has represented 30% to 40% of gross premiums in recent years,” said Chris Lim, associate director, AM Best. “Faced with shrinking proportional reinsurance capacity and a reluctance to lose market share, domestic non-life insurers may have limited alternatives but to increase their premium retention and assume higher net retained liabilities.”

According to the report, AM Best expects that underwriting performance would be subject to greater volatility, driven by increased retained exposure to natural catastrophe risks. With higher retention, non-life insurers bear a heightened sensitivity to climate risks and modelling inaccuracies. Underwriting performance for motor insurance also is likely to be pressured given various headwinds over the near term, including a post-COVID claims frequency normalisation.

Mitigating factors to the negative outlook include insurers’ strengthened capitalisation in recent years, supported by a phased increase in the minimum capital…