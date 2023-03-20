Best’s Market Segment Report: Insurance-Linked Securities Market at a Crossroads… – Press Release

Losses stemming from Hurricane Ian, following several years of heightened catastrophe losses, have solidified the arrival of a hard market and dampened the influx of new capital from insurance-linked securities (ILS) investors, according to a new AM Best report.

The Best’s Market Segment Report, “ILS Market at a Crossroads,” notes that 2022 saw a mix of catastrophe events that varied by size, type and location. In addition to Hurricane Ian, major events included European windstorms, Australian floods, severe convective storms in France and Winter Storm Elliott. At the same time, smaller catastrophe events have as much potential as large events to impact ILS transactions by eroding retentions on aggregate deals. Some investors are holding steady in this asset class, but considering the heavy catastrophe losses of the last six years, sentiment among some ILS managers is that the supply of capital, particularly for aggregate reinsurance and retrocession, will remain tepid for some time despite high demand given the losses, along with inflation and lower asset valuations.

“ILS managers have significantly diminished their appetite for aggregate covers that reinsure the accumulation of multiple loss events,” said Emmanuel Modu, managing director, insurance-linked securities, AM Best. “In some instances, they are structuring deals to exclude secondary perils that generate small and medium-sized losses. This shift is causing more of these risks to remain on primary insurers’ balance sheets.”

ILS managers and traditional reinsurers have fully accepted that raising rates alone cannot improve underwriting outcome. Consequently, according to the report, the ILS and reinsurance industries accelerated their efforts not only to push for higher rates at the Jan. 1, 2023, renewals, but also for better terms and conditions on coverage features such as per-event caps in aggregate covers, higher attachment points and other coverage features.

“Market participants, including the…