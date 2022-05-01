Bexplus Announces 100x Leverage & 100% Bonus to Maximize Traders’ Profit – Benzi… – Press Release

Hong Kong, China, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bexplus, a leading cryptocurrency exchange has announced 100x leverage & 100% bonus for traders to maximize their profits. Recently, the price of Bitcoin has been jumping continuously, demonstrating its high volatility. Big fluctuations are scary but also bring incomparable opportunities. At this time of high volatility, choose a suitable platform, preferably a platform with high leverage, which can maximize profits, so that users will not be engulfed by the high volatility market while at the same time take advantage of this time to make a fortune. Taking into account the fluctuating market, Bexplus has launched ways to multiply traders’ profits to a greater extent – 100% bonus and 100x leverage.

100% Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage: Maximize Traders’ Profits

100% bonus means that if someone deposits 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to their account. Each user can get up to 10 BTC for every deposit. At the same time, 100x leverage also cooperates with the 100% bonus to maximize the position. 100x leverage can work even if the user only has $1. In fact, 100x leverage is especially suitable for small investors. With 100x leverage, $1 can be traded as $100, and traders can get all the benefits of the $100 so that their ROI（Return of Investment）can reach the highest.

Let’s use examples to help better understand 100x leverage. Assuming 1 BTC is used to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $40,000. One day later, the price of Bitcoin increased to $42,000. The profit will be ($42,000 – $40,000) * 100 BTC/$42,000 *100% ≈ 4.76 BTC, making the ROI 476%.

Meanwhile, with Bexplus’ 100% Deposit Bonus, traders’ initial investment would be doubled (1 BTC = 2 BTC), as well as the profits. Take the example above, the profit will be doubled to 4.76 BTC *2 = 9.52 BTC, with an ROI of 952%.

With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.