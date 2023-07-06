BEYOND MEAT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Ac… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Beyond Meat Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) BYND in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat common stock between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 10, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes. This matter arises from Defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale to the specifications of its key customers, who the Company refers to as “partners.”

Throughout the Class Period, Beyond Meat misled investors by boasting about the success of its product tests with its large-scale partnerships, including prominent food retailers like McDonalds, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Beyond Meat assured investors and partners that it would “ensure manufacturability” through “extensive testing,” and that it was capable of manufacturing the unique plant-based meat products at commercial scale. Further, Beyond Meat blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

Certain Beyond Meat executives profited enormously from the scheme described herein by selling hundreds of thousands of shares of their personally held Company stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. For instance, Defendant Nelson sold 440,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock during the Class Period for over $58.3 million in proceeds.

The truth began to emerge on October 22, 2021, when Beyond Meat announced that the Company was reducing its third quarter net…