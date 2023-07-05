BGI CEO Yin Ye Advocates for Global Technology Sharing – Press Release

SHENZHEN, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Speaking on a panel at the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dr Yin Ye, BGI Group CEO, reinforced the importance of making technological advancements available to everyone through scientific sharing to benefit humanity.

“We must keep cutting-edge technologies affordable, accessible, and equitable,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of the world coming together to share technology and information to solve a critical health issue. “During the pandemic, if we did not share the technology, the public health applications, vaccines and IVD kits, then the virus would definitely occupy the world,” said Dr Yin.

This belief in sharing solutions so that more people can benefit has underpinned BGI Group’s efforts during the past two decades to drive down the cost of technology through innovation, while applying its learnings and solutions to some of the world’s most difficult healthcare issues.

This marks the development in what Dr Yin terms ‘4P medicine’. That is Prediction, Precaution, Personalization and Participation. None of this would be possible, however, without the tremendous strides that have taken place in biotechnology that have reduced the cost of sequencing a human genome from US$3.8 billion, the cost of the Human Genome Project, to under US$100 today.

During COVID-19, BGI drew upon all the research, scientific and public health knowledge accumulated over the previous 20 years, and worked closely alongside communities across the globe to fight the infectious disease.

BGI was among the first in the world to produce the PCR kits for detecting the virus. With certification and authorizations in 14 countries and regions, including emergency use listing by the World Health Organization, the PCR kits had been distributed to more than 180 countries, including multiple donations through various foundations.

BGI also developed Huo-Yan laboratories, the rapid-assembly,…