BHC CLASS ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Secu… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“Bausch”) ((BHC). The action charges Bausch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Bausch’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Bausch’s investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 6, 2020 THROUGH MAY 3, 2023

BAUSCH’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Bausch is a pharmaceutical company known for its majority ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (B+L). In 2016, Bausch was forced to replace its senior management and attempt to rebuild its reputation after it was revealed that it had engaged in one of the most egregious cases of securities fraud in U.S. history. Among other things, Bausch was forced to restate its financial statements, enter into a settlement with the SEC, and settle a class action with investors for a payment of more than $1.1 billion. The class action lawsuit, however, did…