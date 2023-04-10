‘Biden ate our chips’: Eire prepares for a presidential homecoming



Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland

CNN

—



Lauren and Emily Blewitt may have been in preschool at the time, but they were old enough to know that then-Vice President Joe Biden had committed a serious breach of mealtime etiquette. “He was just eating our chips!” Lauren, 10, says – a mixture of delight and outrage crossing her face.

Emily, 12, remembers Biden’s laser focus. “When the fancy meals came out, he just wanted the chips [French fries] and chicken nuggets,” she says.

That visit happened seven years ago, when Biden arrived in their small town of Ballina, County Mayo in Ireland. The Blewitt children are still wide-eyed as they recall lunch with Biden, their grandfather’s third cousin – and they are “excited” for his return visit this week.

This will be a more high-profile trip than the last one, when Biden sported a “USA” baseball cap, talking to…