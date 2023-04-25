Biden-Harris Administration Appoints Danielle Melfi as AmeriCorps Chief Program … – Press Release

Washington, DC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, AmeriCorps announced the appointment of Danielle Melfi as chief program officer for the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

Melfi joins AmeriCorps from Building Back Together, a leading nonprofit organization supporting President Biden’s legislative agenda. As the founding executive director, she built an unprecedented advocacy coalition that championed historic legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and raised more than $50 million to build these advocacy campaigns.

Prior to Melfi’s work with Building Back Together, she served as the Wisconsin state director for President Biden’s 2020 campaign and prior as the assistant secretary for Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. During her tenure at Wisconsin state, Melfi worked to ensure all children were a part of thriving families and communities. She also oversaw the agency’s COVID-19 response efforts, budget, policy and external affairs programs.

“I am thrilled for Danielle Melfi to join AmeriCorps as our chief program officer. Her years of years of experience leading people, organizations, and movements to strive for transformational change will be an incredible asset to our agency,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO.

“I am honored to join AmeriCorps as its new chief program officer,” said Danielle Melfi. “I look forward to joining the AmeriCorps team and the greater national service community as we support AmeriCorps members and volunteers across the country to build thriving families and communities.”

Melfi will develop, maintain and oversee all AmeriCorps programs. Her work will directly align with AmeriCorps goals in the agency’s strategic plan, expanding the impact of programs to continue alleviating poverty and advancing equity with historic American Rescue Plan funding as the agency. Through the American Rescue Plan and President Biden’s budget, AmeriCorps has been able to…