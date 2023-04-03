Bidgely Partners with Moro Hub to Deliver AI-Powered Energy Insights for Enhance… – Press Release

Partnership brings benefits of advanced artificial intelligence technology to energy consumers in GCC region for first time

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) has signed an agreement with Bidgely that aims to accelerate a clean energy future by enabling utilities and consumers to make data-driven energy decisions.

Bidgely and Moro Hub bring AI-powered energy insights to the GCC region for the first time to better understand the impact of individual energy usage on electricity bills and the grid. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement was signed between Mr. Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub and Mr. Abhay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bidgely. The agreement aims to provide best-in-class customer engagement through artificial intelligence (AI)-based load disaggregation for the first time in the Middle East. Leveraging only smart meter data and Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform, Moro Hub will be able to deliver appliance-level consumption insights to its customers that help them better understand the impact of individual energy usage on electricity bills. Moro Hub’s integration with Bidgely will also bolster data-driven operations to effectively drive energy efficiency and grid management.

“With the global inclination to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and rising cost of energy, empowering energy users with knowledge of their individual consumption behavior is essential, and Bidgely’s experience in improving customer engagement through AI has been proven around the world. We are pleased to be one of their strategic partners to introduce this groundbreaking technology to a wide utility audience in the Middle East,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, Chief Executive Officer of Moro Hub.

With more than 50 global energy retailer and utility…