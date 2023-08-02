Big Step Towards Compensation for International Shareholders and Investors Again… – Press Release

After 7 years of litigation and almost falling off the investment community’s radar, the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation—supported by many international Petrobras shareholders and bondholders—achieves an important Interim Judgment in a Dutch court on several counts, including fraud, against oil giant Petrobras

On July 26, 2023, the Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation (“Foundation”) prevailed substantially in its Dutch securities litigation on behalf of investors who purchased Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) common (PETR3) and preferred (PETR4) shares directly on the Brasil Bolsa Balcão S.A. – Brazil (formerly BM&FBOVESPA) (or “B3”) and also investors who purchased bonds listed on Annex A hereto (together the “International Class”) against Brazilian oil giant Petrobras, exposing Petrobras to monetary damages claims for billions of dollars. The decision relates to the longstanding international securities litigation captioned Stichting Petrobras Compensation Foundation v. Petróleo Brasileiro SA, et. al., Case No. C/10/526115/HA ZA 17-440 (the “Litigation”) arising in connection with the infamous “Operação Lava Jato,” or Operation Car Wash, scandal. Operation Car Wash centered around a Brazilian political corruption scandal that began unraveling in 2014 and that resulted in the indictment of dozens of high-level businesspeople, prominent companies and politicians as part of a widespread fraud and money laundering investigation into the billions of dollars that had been kicked back to politicians and officials of Petrobras, Brazil’s majority-state-owned oil company.

The Litigation was brought by the Foundation on behalf of the International Class, consisting primarily of international investors outside the US and Brazilian investors who bought their shares on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil and lost money when the price of Petrobras’ shares and bonds dropped in the wake of the sprawling kickback and corruption scandal….