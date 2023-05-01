BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Audited Financial Results For 2022 – BIGG Digit… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)BIGGBBKCF WKN: A2PS9W))), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca and Netcoins.com ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to report its fiscal 2022 financial results. All figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise stated.



2022 Highlights:

Gross operating revenue of $7.47M, comprising $5.44M for Netcoins and $2.03M for Blockchain Intelligence Group

Portoflio company TerraZero achieved an additional $940k in 2022 revenue

Netcoins customer accounts grew 6% in Q4, Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) Customer fiat deposits exceeded $44M in the quarter.

BIG’s 2022 revenue represents a 27% increase over the prior year, with gross margins at 82%

As of December 31, 2021, BIGG’s cash and crypto holdings were ~$13.8M million

The Company has no debt



Further Highlights:

BIGG currently owns ~200 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $7.6M

BIGG’s current treasury of fiat and crypto assets is valued at over $15M

Netcoins currently has customer Assets Under Custody of approximately ~$61M

Netcoins registered users now exceeds 200,000

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s compliance suite (QLUE and BitRank) now supports 14 blockchains, including 425,849 ERC-20 tokens and 108,450 NFT collections.



Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with BIGG’s audited consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, available at www.sedar.com.

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

BIGG CEO, Mark…