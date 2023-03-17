Bigge Announces Purchase of Powerful New Kobelco CK2000G-3 Crawler Crane at ConE… – Press Release

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., a leading provider of crane rental and sales services, announced today at the ConExpo trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, its acquisition of the all-new Kobelco CK2000G-3 crawler crane. This state-of-the-art machine offers exciting new functionality and versatility for its class, making it an ideal addition to Bigge’s expansive fleet of crawler cranes.

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Bigge Crane and Rigging Co., a leading provider of crane rental and sales services, announced today at the ConExpo trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, its acquisition of the all-new Kobelco CK2000G-3 crawler crane. This state-of-the-art machine offers exciting new functionality and versatility for its class, making it an ideal addition to Bigge’s expansive fleet of crawler cranes.

“I intend to add twenty CK2000 crawlers to our Perfect Fleet® as soon as Kobelco can deliver the cranes. Kobelco crawlers are the most reliable cranes in our 300-crane crawler fleet. This size crane is the perfect replacement for our older 14000 and HC 275 crawler cranes,” said Weston Settlemier, President and CEO of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

The Kobelco CK2000G-3 boasts a maximum lifting capacity of 200 tons, a 10% improvement compared to the CK2000-II and fits perfectly between our 160 and 275-ton crawler class. It features an advanced control system that allows for precise load positioning and an adjustable boom configuration to meet a wide range of job site requirements.

About Bigge

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been the premier provider of best-in-class cranes. Bigge offers crane rentals, cranes for sale, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift equipment to customers across America. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of over 20 service locations nationwide, allowing them to provide logistical and field support throughout the United States. Bigge actively buys and sells new and quality used cranes and…