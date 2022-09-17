Biking World Championships: French Federation defends determination to fly feminine riders to Australia in economic system

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe is aiming to defend his UCI Road World Championships title in Australia

The French Cycling Federation has defended its decision to fly its men to the Cycling World Championships in Australia in business class while the women’s team travelled in economy.

News of the decision has provoked criticism in France.

But Christophe Manin, French cycling’s national technical director, said the decision was based on money and the men’s better chance of winning

“We don’t have the means to put everyone in business,” Manin told AFP.

The nine members of the men’s team, including two-time defending world champion Julian Alaphilippe, travelled in business while the rest of the group, including seven women riders, male and female riders in the junior events and the support staff, were in economy.

Manin also did not make the 20-hour trip to Wollongong to save money.

“Some countries, like Ireland, have decided not to participate in the World Championships,” he said. “We asked…