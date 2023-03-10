Bilibili Inc. Announces Inclusion of Its Class Z Ordinary Shares in the Shenzhen… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) BILI, an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that the Company’s Class Z ordinary shares traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) have been included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, both effective March 13, 2023. Following its inclusion, eligible investors in the Chinese Mainland will have direct access to the trading of Bilibili’s Class Z ordinary shares.



The inclusion of Bilibili’s Class Z ordinary shares in the programs was pursuant to the Announcement on Adjustment of the Stock List of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Announcement on Adjustment of the Stock List of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

About the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access mechanism between the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong under which the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have established technical connectivity to enable investors in the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to trade eligible shares listed on the other’s market through their local securities companies or brokers.

About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect

Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect established a two-way trading link between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The stock connect allows qualified Chinese Mainland investors to access eligible Hong Kong shares (Southbound) as well as Hong Kong and overseas investors to trade eligible A-shares (Northbound) subject to a certain amount of daily quota.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of…