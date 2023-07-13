Binance Labs Commits $15 Million Into Xterio Ecosystem to Expand Its Game Develo… – Press Release

Xterio is bridging free-to-play and the digital ownership era. The new funds will support game and technology development to bring high-quality cross-platform gameplay.

Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance, has committed $15 million into Xterio’s exclusive development and management partner, a leading Web3 game platform and publisher bridging free-to-play and on-chain gaming with in-house and third-party games currently in development. The company plans to use this investment to further game and tech development, including integration of AI, and the launch of its tokens.

“The Xterio ecosystem is expanding faster than ever, and bridges free-to-play genres with on-chain gaming enhanced by AI capabilities,” said Yi He, Co-Founder of Binance & Head of Binance Labs. “The Xterio core team brings together experienced Web2 professionals with Web3 expertise, and we look forward to closely working with them to allow gamers around the world to experience rich on-chain gameplay.”

Xterio’s founding executive team has extensive experience in tech, Web2 gaming and entertainment companies like FunPlus, Ubisoft, Krafton, Jam City, NetEase and more, providing substantial expertise in creating and maintaining high-grossing, free-to-play social games on PC and mobile. As part of the long-term strategic partnership, Binance Labs will support Xterio’s growth, and Xterio’s token will become part of the BNB Chain ecosystem. This funding will accelerate the development of games incubated by Xterio and games of Xterio’s partners. Xterio is fueling the creation of fresh, world-class intellectual properties to enrich its Web3 distribution platform and ecosystem.

Xterio’s ecosystem is growing rapidly, with a diverse suite of cross-platform games scheduled to be released on PC and mobile. The ecosystem will also feature digital collectibles distributed via Xterio’s web platform and marketplace. Xterio caters to a wide range of gamers by offering immersive…