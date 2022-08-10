Bintai Kinden to Market O&G Equipment in Indonesia – Press Release

Company’s collaboration agreement signed with PT Raintech opens up vast opportunities in Southeast Asia’s largest economy

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 10, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad’s BINTAI 6998) sub-subsidiary, Bintai Energy Sdn. Bhd., has entered into a business collaboration agreement with PT Raintech Indo Energi (PTRIE) in which PTRIE has been appointed to market and promote flanges, fittings, pipes and other oil and gas (O&G) equipment on behalf of Bintai Energy in Indonesia.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

Bintai Kinden owns a 51% stake in Bintai Energy through Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd, an M&E engineering services specialist. PTRIE provides integrated solutions with a focus on the upstream, midstream and downstream O&G industry as well as the marine, industrial, aviation, water and waste water, food and beverage and, healthcare industries.

Under the agreement, which is valid for three years, Bintai Energy will collaborate and work together with PTRIE to promote business opportunities and provide the necessary technical and competitive price support on the products to be represented by PTRIE, which will be responsible for the promotion of the products in Indonesia and advise Bintai Energy on market-related information on these products.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, “The collaboration with PTRIE opens up vast opportunities for us as Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s largest economy with a GDP of US$1.19 trillion as of 2021 and a population of 270 million. Its O&G industry is an important contributor to the economy and a key growth driver.”

“We look forward to working together with PTRIE, whose founders are renowned experts in Indonesia’s O&G industry, to seek opportunities that are beneficial to us both as Indonesia has set a target to ramp up crude oil and condensates production to 705,000 barrels a day.”

