Bio Farma secures multi-year Purchase Contract from UNICEF for its novel Oral Po… – Press Release

BANDUNG, INDONESIA, Oct 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Bio Farma (Persero), the holding company for pharmaceutical state-owned enterprises (SOEs), will export its novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) having secured a purchase contract with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for 2022 & 23. Under the contract, Bio Farma will export its oral polio vaccines based on purchase requests from UNICEF via multilateral contract agreement for the years 2022 & 23.

Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir has said, “In line with the theme of the Indonesian G20 Presidency, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, it is important for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises to lead with concrete actions realized through strategic initiatives and large-scale transformations to create global impacts.”

Honesti Basyir, President Director of Bio Farma, said, “UNICEF procures nOPV2 under a multilateral supply agreement as part of a global effort to prevent spread of the polio disease. Bio Farma will provide its annual production to the global nOPV2 stockpile, which is a contribution to the global health industry, as we are able to manufacture stockpiles that fulfill world needs. In turn, we will fulfill individual deliveries to target countries or regions following UNICEF request.”

The nOPV2 vaccine received an Emergency Use of Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO) in November 2020, the first ever vaccine certified for emergency use, adding to Bio Farma’s portfolio of products that were already available globally. It was initially used to combat outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived polio viruses (cVDPVs) in a number of African and East Mediterranean countries.

Bio Farma’s nOPV2 vaccine is now distributed internationally, ex-Indonesia, as Indonesia has been polio-free since 2014. Target countries in Africa for the vaccine have included Algeria, Cameroon, Kongo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, and Uganda. In Europe, it is…