BIO-key International, Inc. Receives Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq – BIO-… – Press Release

WALL, N.J., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI, an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), announced today that on May 23, 2023, it received a letter (the “Notification Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



The Company filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on May 16, 2023, indicating that the filing of the Form 10-Q would be delayed because the compilation and review of certain financial information necessary for the completion of the review of the financial statements to be included in the Form 10-Q could not be completed within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort and expense to the Company.

The Notification Letter stated that the Company remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and has until June 20, 2023 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to these delinquent reports. If the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the filing due date of the 10-K, or until October 16, 2023, to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the Form 10-Q and the Form 10-K with the SEC as soon as practicable and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric,…