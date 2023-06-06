Bioactive Glass Market size is set to grow by USD 970.22 million from 2022 to 20… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global bioactive glass market size is estimated to grow by USD 970.22 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 43% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of dental disease, the growing popularity of dental procedures, and growing awareness and interest in oral health, the market is growing significantly. The number of product approvals, the strong presence of established suppliers such as Zimmer and Stryker, and the increasing prevalence of dental disease and related risk factors all contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising healthcare costs and an increase in dentists and dental facilities boost the market growth in the region.

For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial – buy the report!

Bioactive Glass Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (silicate-based glass, phosphate-based glass, and borate-based glass), application (medical, dentistry, cosmetics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).