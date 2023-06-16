Biochips Market size is set to grow by USD 43,273.01 million from 2022 to 2027, … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global biochips market size is estimated to grow by USD 43,273.01 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.15% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth. This is due to the infrastructure, which has been developed for genomic and proteomic research in medicine. North America has recently been involved in a number of healthcare innovation projects and has also experienced rapid technological advancement, particularly in the fields of robotics and drug formulations. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Biochips Market: Growing applications of microarray biochips in drug discovery to drive growth

The growing use of personalized medicines notably drives the market growth. Prior to the adoption of microarray biochips, drug discovery was considered to be a major component of operations in pharmaceutical companies but biotechnology companies have now begun to engage in some drug discovery-related activities. Microarray biochips shorten the drug pipeline timelines in drug discovery companies. Manufacturers are attempting to offer better and incredibly effective solutions for drug discovery in response to the rise in end users. Multi-parameter testing, chip technology miniaturization, and flexible array technology introduction are some of the examples. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

