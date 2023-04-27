BioCina awarded Grants to develop enabling technologies for manufacture of preci… – Press Release

MIAMI and ADELAIDE, Australia, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ — BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $5.0m AUD grant under the Federal Government’s Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) Grants scheme to fund work with its industry partners to develop enabling technologies for manufacture of precision mRNA vaccines.

The grant has been awarded by the Australian Government’s National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), and will be matched by the South Australian Government to support a five-year collaborative project with a total value of over $10.0m AUD, working with industry and academic partners, Cytiva and the University of Adelaide.

The project, commencing almost immediately, helps BioCina address the post-pandemic mRNA demand for specific and essential attributes of new personalized RNA products. Australia currently lacks domestic manufacturing of mRNA products under accredited pharmaceutical GMP. This MRFF grant strengthens linkages between commercial lead BioCina Pty Ltd, industry partner Cytiva, as well as expands discovery research in microfluidic chip parallel manufacturing of mRNA based therapeutic vaccines with world-class experts from the University of Adelaide. Outcomes of this grant will extend mRNA manufacturing and analytical capabilities of BioCina’s GMP facility to all clinical phases and commercial supply and deliver new to market automated microfluidics technology for manufacture of mRNA therapeutic vaccines, which will fill a significant technology gap in the personalised mRNA vaccines market.

“I’m very proud that BioCina has earned this MRFF grant. This funding, along with additional financial support from the South Australian Government, aims to deliver two complementary outcomes. The first is an increase in mRNA manufacturing and associated analytical capability at BioCina, and the second is a…