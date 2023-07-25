Biocom California Calls for Nominations for the Eighth Annual Life Science Catal… – Press Release

Recognizing 10 rising life science leaders under the age of 40 across California

Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today called for entries for the eighth annual Life Science Catalyst Awards from the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego and Los Angeles regions. The awards celebrate accomplished and up-and-coming academics, entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders and business advisers who are transforming the California life science industry before reaching their 40th birthday.

“The Catalyst Awards are an opportunity to recognize our young trailblazers who are propelling the industry forward,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. “Fostering the next generation of life science leadership ensures California continues to be a source of vibrant innovation and scientific progress, serving patients worldwide.”

Nominations for the award will be accepted until Friday, September 15, 2023. Honorees will be featured in the Biocom California LifeLines digital platform and newsletter, on social media platforms and celebrated on stage at the Biocom California annual “Celebration of Life” gala on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The Life Science Catalyst Awards will honor standouts from the following areas:

Biotechnology (healthcare, industrial, environmental)

Pharmaceuticals

Genomics

Medical devices

Diagnostics

Digital health

Universities and research institutes

Business consulting

Venture capital

A list of past Catalyst Award winners may be found here.

