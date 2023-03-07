BioCorRx Announced Interim Positive Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results of Phase … – Press Release

BICX104 was Well Tolerated with No Serious Adverse Events Reported and Achieved 84 Days of Therapeutic Naltrexone Plasma Concentrations

BICX104 Subjects Experienced Better 84-Day Treatment Adherence Than Vivitrol® Subjects

Company Seeking FDA Approval for Immediate Expanded Access “Compassionate Use” of BICX104 for Over 10 Million Americans with Opioid Use Disorder

BioCorRx Applying for Fast Track Designation and Also Seeking FDA Pre-NDA Meeting to Confirm Final Pathway for Regulatory Approval

ANAHEIM, CA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, has announced interim positive safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) results for the Phase I clinical trial of the Company’s BICX104 implantable naltrexone pellet. Dr. Andrew P. Mallon, PhD, the principal investigator of BioCorRx’s Phase I study, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative, presented the interim findings on February 21, 2023, at the 4th Annual HEAL Investigator Meeting.

Dr. Mallon commented, “While this is a small safety and pharmacokinetic study in healthy volunteers, the data show that BICX104 is well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events, and provided subjects with 84 days of therapeutic levels of naltrexone.”

Dr. Mallon continued, “We look forward to a few remaining subjects completing their final follow-up visits and the study completing on March 22nd, 2023. These results confirm our expectations that BICX104 naltrexone pellets can be implanted without a significant risk of safety complications.”

Dr. Mallon expects to submit a paper summarizing the Phase I clinical trial results of BICX104 to a peer-review journal later this year.

Based on the promising results of the Phase I study, BioCorRx expects to seek approval from the FDA to…