BioCorRx Announced Interim Positive Safety and Pharmacokinetic Results of Phase … – Press Release

- BICX104 was Well Tolerated with No Serious Adverse Events Reported and Achieved 84 Days of Therapeutic Naltrexone Plasma Concentrations
- BICX104 Subjects Experienced Better 84-Day Treatment Adherence Than Vivitrol® Subjects
- Company Seeking FDA Approval for Immediate Expanded Access “Compassionate Use” of BICX104 for Over 10 Million Americans with Opioid Use Disorder
- BioCorRx Applying for Fast Track Designation and Also Seeking FDA Pre-NDA Meeting to Confirm Final Pathway for Regulatory Approval
BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, has announced interim positive safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) results for the Phase I clinical trial of the Company's BICX104 implantable naltrexone pellet. Dr. Andrew P. Mallon, PhD, the principal investigator of BioCorRx's Phase I study, funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) through the Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative, presented the interim findings on February 21, 2023, at the 4th Annual HEAL Investigator Meeting.
Dr. Mallon commented, “While this is a small safety and pharmacokinetic study in healthy volunteers, the data show that BICX104 is well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events, and provided subjects with 84 days of therapeutic levels of naltrexone.”
Dr. Mallon continued, “We look forward to a few remaining subjects completing their final follow-up visits and the study completing on March 22nd, 2023. These results confirm our expectations that BICX104 naltrexone pellets can be implanted without a significant risk of safety complications.”
Dr. Mallon expects to submit a paper summarizing the Phase I clinical trial results of BICX104 to a peer-review journal later this year.
Based on the promising results of the Phase I study, BioCorRx expects to seek approval from the FDA to…