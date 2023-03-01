Bioelectronic Medicine Company Boomerang Medical Earns FDA Breakthrough Device D… – Press Release

Boomerang Medical is currently enrolling a clinical trial studying a bioelectronic device for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, the two most common forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Boomerang Medical, a women-led bioelectronic medicine company, has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its bioelectronic technology targeting the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

Heather Simonsen, CEO, Boomerang Medical (Photo: Business Wire)

The Breakthrough Device Designation is currently held by fewer than 800 devices. Medical devices receive breakthrough designation from FDA because they provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. The goal of the program is to provide patients and healthcare providers with timely access to breakthrough technologies by expediting the approval process.

In order to improve the quality of life for people living with IBD, current treatments include drugs, biologics, nutrition, physical therapy, and behavioral health therapy. In the search for additional treatment options, researchers participating in the Boomerang IBD clinical trial are exploring the potential of bioelectronic medicine. The goal of this therapy is to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system to decrease the stress on the body and reduce inflammation.

“Living with IBD affects every facet of life,” said Heather Simonsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boomerang Medical. “Unfortunately, there are millions of Americans of all ages currently suffering from Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. As the rate of IBD continues to increase, we are committed to generating clinical evidence for this innovative bioelectronic therapy to diversify the treatment options for IBD.”