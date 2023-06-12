Biogen Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors – Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Press Release

Biogen Will Adjourn Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until June 26, 2023, to Give All Stockholders Sufficient Time to Review and Vote on Proposed Slate



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biogen Inc. BIIB announced several changes to its Board of Directors today. The changes will refresh the composition of the Board and follow the Board’s continual interaction with company stockholders to solicit their perspective on a range of issues around the company’s performance and strategy.

Directors Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D., William D. Jones and Richard C. Mulligan, Ph.D., will no longer stand for re-election and Biogen announced the nomination of Susan Langer who will stand for election to the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting of stockholders. As previously announced, Board Chair Stelios Papadopoulos will step down from the Board after the Annual Meeting. He will be replaced as Board Chair by Caroline Dorsa.

In order to give stockholders sufficient time to review the changes, including Ms. Langer’s nomination, prior to voting, the Board will convene and then adjourn its Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled on June 14, 2023, and then reconvene on Monday, June 26, 2023.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of an extensive shareholder engagement process and adds additional skills and experience from Ms. Langer, a highly qualified director who can help support Biogen’s ambitious growth plans,” said Ms. Dorsa.

“I want to thank Stelios, Alex, William, and Richard. They have made valuable contributions to our Board and Company as we delivered significant therapeutic breakthroughs and navigated numerous challenges. Their steady leadership, thoughtful counsel and dedication to Biogen’s innovative spirit leave a legacy on which we will continue to build.”

“This is an important time for Biogen as we are working to put the company back on a sustainable growth path to deliver enhanced value for our patients, employees and shareholders,” said…