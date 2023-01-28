Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022 – Press Release

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Biomarkers Global Market Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global biomarkers market.

The global biomarkers market is expected to grow from $47.72 billion in 2021 to $54.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.62%. The biomarkers market is expected to reach $89.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.46%.

Major players in the biomarkers market are Enzo Biochem Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Epigenomics AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The biomarkers market consists of sales of biomarkers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a molecular marker, which is used to check the body responds to a treatment for a disease or condition. It is a biological molecule found in blood, body fluids, and tissues that show signs of a normal or abnormal…