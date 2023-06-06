Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market to Rise from USD 22.029 billion in 2023 to US… – Press Release

New York (US), June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Information by Type, Non-Biodegradable, End-Use, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, The market for biopolymers and bioplastics can anticipate touching USD 32.29 billion by 2032 after touching USD 22.029 billion in 2023, at a rate of 4.90% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Synopsis

Using bio-based components like sugar, kelp, and starch, bioplastics are thermoplastics that are made. The term “biopolymers” refers to a broad category of materials that includes both bioplastics and conventional polymers including silk, chitosan, and fleece. A polysaccharide is a straight or stretched polymeric sugar, and examples include starch, alginate, and cellulose. Biopolymers include natural rubber, melanin, suberin and lignin, cutin and cutan, and suberin and lignin. By using cutting-edge technology, bio-plastics made from animal and human waste, plant materials, and agricultural waste are reused and made into new products.

Utilizing biomass, leftover starch, and other environmentally friendly feedstock, biopolymers are created. A few easily available polymers are used in the hardware and automotive industries, including polylactic corrosive, bio-nano composites, poly-hydroxy-alkanoate, and others.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned firms in the biopolymers and bioplastics industry are

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema (France)

Braskem (Brazil)

Biome Bioplastics Limited (US)

Covestro (Germany)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

United Biopolymers (US)

NatureWorks Inc. (US)

Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

Among others.

Report Scope: