Biopreservation Market size to grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The … – Press Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The biopreservation market size is to increase by USD 2,406.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for personalized medicine, the increasing number of biobanks, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., ARCTIKO AS, Avantor Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., BioLife Solutions Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., IC Biomedical LLC, Merck KGaA, NIPPON Genetics EUROPE GmbH, OPS Diagnostics LLC, PHC Holdings Corp., QIAGEN NV, Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., So Low Environmental Equipment Co. Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., Thomas Scientific LLC, and Trane Technologies Plc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

