Biotalys Reports Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights – Press Release

Strategic partnership with Syngenta to collaborate on the research and development and commercialisation of a new bio-insecticide

Field trials with Evoca™* continue to demonstrate competitive performance in fruits and vegetables; trials now ongoing for additional crops such as blueberries and hemp

Update on regulatory approval process for Evoca

Successful CFO succession with Douglas Minder in function since July 1 st

Private placement of new shares for €7 million at market value

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €32 million end of June 2023

Biotalys (Euronext – BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces its key business achievements and consolidated financial results for the first half of 2023, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ as adopted by the European Union. The full half year report including the interim financial results is available here on the Biotalys website.

Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys, noted: “Throughout the first half of 2023, Biotalys made significant progress in the buildup of its pipeline, technology and platform validation with industry leaders. We are continuing to work with the EPA to obtain regulatory approval in the U.S. for Evoca, the company’s first biocontrol solution, to help address the needs of growers seeking safer tools to make their crop protection strategies more sustainable. At the same time, we are working with partners on the future market positioning of Evoca, as well as on continuing to improve cost of goods for this important first product.”

H1 2023 operational highlights

In the first half of this year, Biotalys continued to seal partnerships, prepare…