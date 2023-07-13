Biotech Executive Beth Thompson-Webb Joins Culture Biosciences’ Board of Directo… – Press Release

BOSTON, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culture Biosciences has appointed Beth Thompson-Webb, Chief Commercial Officer at Virica Biotech, as Independent Director to the company’s Board of Directors. Beth’s strong background in biotechnology and extensive experience scaling commercial organizations at innovative companies will be invaluable to Culture at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory.

“We are delighted to welcome Beth Thompson-Webb to our Board of Directors,” said Will Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of Culture Biosciences. “Beth’s deep understanding of bioprocessing and exceptional leadership skills are an excellent addition to the Board’s expertise as Culture continues to grow its services business, and expand our offerings to serve more biotech and biopharma customers.”

Beth Thompson-Webb has held executive positions at several biotechnology companies and brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in commercial, marketing, and sales of manufacturing products and services. In addition to her executive roles, Beth has served on the Director or Advisory Boards of other companies.

“I am excited to help Culture Biosciences navigate the promising field of innovation in upstream bioprocess development,” said Beth Webb, Chief Commercial Officer at Virica Biotech. “Culture’s technologies and services can significantly benefit biotech, biopharma companies and CDMOs alike as they aim to make the scaling processes more predictable, reliable, and cost-effective, while bringing new therapies to market faster.”

On Culture’s Board of Directors, Beth Thompson-Webb joins Executive Directors Will Patrick, CEO and Co-Founder, and Matt Ball, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, as well as Directors David Friedberg, CEO and Founder of The Production Board, Dan Phillips, Partner of Cultivian Sandbox and Sandbox Sustainability Ventures at Sandbox Industries, and Andrew Lee, PhD, Principal at Northpond Ventures.

