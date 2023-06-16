Biotech Executive Michael Smith Discusses the FDA Drug Development Process with … – Press Release

LEHI, Utah, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that uses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that its CEO, Ryan Davies and biotech executive Michael Smith recently discussed the FDA drug development process and the growth of immunotherapy treatments.



“Immunotherapy, of course, has made a tremendous leap and I think that it will continue to do so,” said Mr. Smith. “There is the antibody drug development phase and now there is a lot of targeted immunotherapies, and I can only imagine that it will become even more specific and impressive, with respect to efficacy and safety.”

Mr. Smith also described the business benefits associated with the FDA drug development process and the required phases, “All companies are not created equal with respect to resources and what they can achieve, so it’s important to get to specific milestones that allow companies to become successful.”

Mr. Smith received a PharmD from the University of Utah and a BS in Neuroscience from BYU. He has nearly 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry having worked in senior positions in global scientific affairs, early-stage drug development, clinical development and regulatory affairs in the United States and Europe. Mr. Smith spent more than 9 years at ZARS Pharma and nearly 5 years at PRA Health Sciences. He now serves as Senior Vice President of Development for KalVista Pharmaceuticals. He also maintains an appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor at University of Utah’s College of Pharmacy.

“It was insightful and delightful speaking with Mike,” said CancerVax CEO, Ryan Davies. “I’ve known Mike for many years and have great respect for his knowledge of both drug development and the regulatory environment surrounding new drugs. It’s been fun to watch him ascend into meaningful roles in the biotech space.”

This Podcast can be viewed at https://youtu.be/c123rkMsmVQ.

