Birch Medical Spas Announces Partnership with The Amara Med Spa – Press Release

DENVER, Colo. and PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Birch Medical Spas (“Birch”), backed by Imperial Capital (“Imperial”), is thrilled to announce a partnership with Amara Med Spa LLC (“Amara”). This dynamic alliance brings together two influential players in the industry to drive innovation and reshape the medical spa landscape.

Amara is based in Northern Florida and has rapidly expanded to five locations under the leadership of its founder, Greg Smith, and his exceptional team. Amara embraces the empowerment of its team, harnessing their expertise, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and blending it with a captivating design aesthetic to craft outstanding patient experiences. Amara’s commitment to excellence is evident through its diverse array of medical aesthetic treatments, primarily focusing on injectables, and its team of top aesthetic injectors and aestheticians. Amara has been voted the best med spa in Northern Florida for the past two years and is recognized as one of the top providers in the U.S. for Allergan, Galderma, ZO, and Revanesse. Greg will continue to lead Amara’s operations, ensuring its continued growth and success with the support of the Birch executive team.

“I’m very excited to partner with the private equity leader in the med spa space. The ease of this acquisition and the trust I have in this group gives me confidence in the bright future ahead for our employees and clinics,” said Greg Smith, Founder of Amara. “With Imperial’s backing, we are thrilled to announce we will be building out locations across Florida and Georgia. Our dedicated employees are not just team members; they are our valued partners, and together, we are committed to building an exceptional business. Our differentiated platform for injectors and aestheticians sets a new standard in the industry, making us an attractive choice for top talent. Please reach out to me directly if you would like to learn more about Amara and the new opportunities…