BIRD INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Allbirds, I… – Press Release

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (a) Allbirds, Inc. BIRD Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Allbirds’ November 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 12, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Allbirds class action lawsuit. Captioned Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc., No. 23-cv-01811 (N.D. Cal.), the Allbirds class action lawsuit charges Allbirds and certain of its top executives, directors, and IPO underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Allbirds is a footwear and apparel company.

The Allbirds class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s Registration Statement and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond Allbirds’ core offerings; (ii) Allbirds’ non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as Allbirds’ core products; (iii) Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push Allbirds’ newer products with narrower appeal; and (iv) underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting Allbirds’ sales.

On March 9, 2023, Allbirds announced disappointing fourth quarter 2022 financial results and explained that its poor…