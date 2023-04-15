BIRD INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Allbirds, Inc. Invest… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Class A Common Stock of Allbirds, Inc. BIRD pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement in connection with the Company’s November 2021 IPO, and/or purchasers of Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Allbirds securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Allbirds class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12941 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 12, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since…