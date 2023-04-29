BIRD INVESTOR DEADLINE: Allbirds, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Op… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of: (a) Allbirds, Inc. BIRD Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Allbirds’ November 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”); and/or (b) Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 12, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Allbirds class action lawsuit. Captioned Shnayder v. Allbirds, Inc., No. 23-cv-01811 (N.D. Cal.), the Allbirds class action lawsuit charges Allbirds as well as certain of its top executives, directors, and IPO underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Allbirds is a footwear and apparel company.

The Allbirds class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s Registration Statement and defendants throughout the Class…