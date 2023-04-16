.bit Reveals .bit Alias to Help Users Avoid Risks of Using Decentralized Identif… – Press Release

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — .bit (“the Company”), an open-source Web3 identity provider of permissionless decentralized identifiers, has followed up its recent warning about the risks surrounding the usage of decentralized identifiers for crypto asset transactions by revealing a powerful tool, .bit Alias that reduces the risks for users associated with sending assets using mainstream crypto wallets and exchanges.

.bit aims to enhance the security and user-friendliness of Web3. The company provides a decentralized identifier that is compatible with multiple chains and supports various asymmetric encryption algorithms for signature verification. Users can use it as a data container and write data on different chains according to their needs, providing more possibilities based on sovereign identity. The .bit Alias feature can convert complex blockchain addresses into simpler and more readable .bit accounts to improve convenience. Due to the compatibility of .bit with multiple chains, users can set a .bit Alias for an address on any chain. By setting a .bit Alias for an address, users can trigger double verification when transferring funds, avoiding risks such as hacker attacks, internal manipulation, program errors, outdated data, and expired DID, preventing assets from being transferred to the wrong address, and ensuring the security of transfers.

How .bit Alias ensures more secure transfers

The asset receiver provides the address and the corresponding .bit Alias to the sender. The wallet or exchange then initiates a .bit Alias Lookup request to the application programming interface (API) service. Once the result is found, the user will be prompted to complete the alias of the receiving address. When the user enters the alias, the wallet or exchange compares the filled-in content with the result of the query and the user can only complete the transfer if the two exactly match. For transfers of small amounts, the wallet or exchange can only prompt…