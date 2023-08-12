Bitget Announces Trading Tournament, KCGI 2023, with a Whopping $2.6 Million and… – Press Release

Victoria, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is thrilled to unveil the much-anticipated King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023, an extraordinary global crypto spot, futures, demo trading and copy trading competition. Proudly marking its fourth edition, KCGI 2023 promises a captivating array of contests, an exhilarating roulette game, and a live session that will set the trading world ablaze. Traders worldwide are poised to compete for a breathtaking prize pool of up to 2,650,000 USDT, accompanied by an array of extravagant prizes, including a Tesla Cybersquad and a Airbus H135 helicopter.

KCGI 2023 kicks off on August 18 with the adrenaline-pumping Spot Trading Contest, followed by the thrilling Demo Trading, Futures Copy Trading, and Futures Trading Contests. Traders from every corner of the globe can either join the competition individually or form formidable teams to claim their stake of the coveted grand prize. Additionally, participants will be treated to two spectacular events—the riveting roulette game and live roulette session—where fabulous prizes, such as the latest iPhone and the awe-inspiring Tesla Cyberquad, await the lucky victors.

Since its debut in 2021, KCGI has experienced nothing short of explosive growth over the past few editions, amassing over 32,000 participants and just shy of 200 teams from all over the world in KCGI 2022: Football Edition amid a bleak crypto winter. Building on this resounding success, Bitget’s groundbreaking rebranding initiative and 5th Anniversary has positioned KCGI 2023 as a momentous leap forward, symbolizing Bitget’s evolution into a dynamic, diverse, and vibrant cryptocurrency exchange.

KCGI 2023 embodies more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of smarter trading. As participants engage in this electrifying trading extravaganza, they will unlock the full potential of Bitget’s cutting-edge platform, harnessing the power of…