Bitget Integrates with TradingView For Crypto Derivatives Trading – Press Release

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget , a leading crypto derivatives exchange and copy trading platform, has announced direct integration with TradingView, a charting and trading platform used by millions of traders worldwide. The given addition will further expand the usability of Bitget’s service, offering users the chance to trade crypto without leaving the TradingView interface and make more informed and professional decisions, while enjoying the top-notch protection and security of Bitget.

TradingView is a charting and trading platform. It not only enables users to perform technical and fundamental analysis using comprehensible instruments but also to communicate via the largest social platform for investors. With the TradingView integration, Bitget’s users can now access a variety of advanced analysis instruments, including charting tools, real-time market data, and technical indicators, and learn new strategies tested by millions of active traders from its thriving, globe-spanning community.

More importantly, connection to TradingView will offer Bitget’s users flexibility to trade perpetual futures directly from TradingView’s interface and leverage tools for greater convenience and on-the-go accessibility. The trading process will thus be more streamlined and risks will be mitigated largely thanks to the availability of quick access to up-to-date market information and community assistance.

“Bitget is proud to be chosen for this integration among a select few players in the industry. We anticipate improved user experience and deeper insights from this partnership. At Bitget, promoting crypto adoption through partnerships with reputable entities has always been a key focus. We’re pleased to collaborate with TradingView, a leading global financial platform, to integrate our offerings into the advanced and booming ecosystem. This integration will grant millions of users access to Bitget’s services using their TradingView accounts, making it…