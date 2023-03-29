BitKeep 2023 Roadmap Reveals Its Plan to Rebrand as Bitget Wallet and Strengthen… – Press Release

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitKeep, one of the world’s leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallets, has announced its new 2023 roadmap, following a $30 million fundraising from Bitget, a top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform. The roadmap reveals plans by the multi-chain wallet to revamp its brand, restructure the management team, and strengthen the overall security system.

One week ago, Bitget announced the $30 million investment in BitKeep, increasing its shareholding and becoming the controlling stakeholder. Beyond extending the exchange’s range of services, the investment also involves its support for BitKeep in global expansion and security upgrades.



According to the 2023 roadmap published on Twitter, BitKeep has started a rebranding that aims to deliver a more uniform visual presence as part of the Bitget ecosystem. As part of this rebranding, the DeFi wallet will be renamed as Bitget Wallet, and the updated logo, app, and website will undergo stylistic alterations in the coming weeks.



Leveraging Bitget’s expertise in building a robust crypto trading platform, BitKeep unveils multiple measures to evolve its security infrastructure, including a more stringent pre-release review process, partnerships with security auditing firms like Certik, the inclusion of MD5 verification for APK packages, and the support of hardware wallet providers like KeyStone. Moreover, the integration will allow BitKeep users to be protected by the $300 million Bitget User Protection Fund in the event of any potential security threats in the future. BitKeep also declared that it has fully compensated all the eligible users affected by the security incident last December.

The roadmap also highlights its plan to build a more product-focused team. At the management level, Kevin Como, one of the co-founders at BitKeep, will be stepping down as CEO of the company. Karry Cheung, the current Chief Product Officer (CPO) of BitKeep, will be…