bitsensing Launches Traffic Insight Monitoring Sensor to Revolutionize Smart Tra… – Press Release

This New Innovation Provides Real-Time Traffic Monitoring with Advanced Features That Provide Insights to Improve Traffic Conditions

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today, South Korean imaging radar company bitsensing announces the launch of the Traffic Insight Monitoring Sensor (TIMOS), the premiere monitoring sensor solution revolutionizing smart traffic infrastructures. bitsensing’s 24GHz TIMOS, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson platform, is the first Intelligent Transport System radar with edge AI computing going beyond existing traffic systems to bring unprecedented insights for traffic management.

The new single device solution is designed to enable the ultimate smart city environment by delivering accurate and reliable real-time detection of endless possibilities occurring on the road today including traffic statistics, incidents, violations, and ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival). With carefully structured sensor fusion tracking, the system provides precise object classification without the use of any external systems keeping resources efficient and cost effective.

“This ground-breaking technology is directly combating traffic accidents and pedestrian deaths – both which have increased steadily over the last few years,” said Dr. Jae-Eun Lee, CEO of bitsensing. “Our experienced team of talented engineers and innovators at bitsensing created the powerful product TIMOS to continue to exceed the industry standard in radar solutions while paving the way for the safest and most advanced smart city infrastructure.”

Using bitsensing’s expertise in signal processing, TIMOS detects presence, the average speed of detection zone, queue length, and ETA. With the advanced detection information, TIMOS enables the tracking of events on the road, including speed violation, lane violation, wrong-way driving, queue length excess, unauthorized stop, lane change, and jaywalking. TIMOS was developed to provide accuracy, reliability, and convenience in traffic…