Black Dystopian Film LUFALO RISING Premieres at LA Shorts International Film Fes… – Press Release

Los Angeles, July 8, 2023 – LUFALO RISING, the short film from Writer-Director Gordon Greene and Producer Howard Green, will have its festival premiere as an official selection at LA Shorts International Film Festival. The festival runs from July 19-30, 2023 in LA at Regal Cinema LA LIVE.

Created by Devon Haughton and Gordon Greene, LUFALO RISING is the first entertainment venture from Lufalo Rising Productions, LLC. The film takes place in a world where climate change has buried low-lying coastal areas beneath ocean waves and made inhabitants of the Caribbean climate refugees. In the story, Lufalo Banza is wanted by authorities for a murder he did not commit, and by a brutal warlord who seeks to control the special power that Lufalo possesses. Banza escapes from the dystopian island of YABO (one of three islands remaining in the Caribbean region) and flees to Quake City, NEW LAND, where the past he thought he left behind tracks him down. LUFALO RISING celebrates the African Diaspora with rich storytelling informed by myth combined with the existential threat of climate change.

The film stars Emmanuel Kabongo, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jamaican-born talent actress Saskia Garel, and actors Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter and Gordon Greene, along with Haitian-born Jimmy Jean-Louis and American Robert Wu.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have worked with and directed such a talented cast that are from all areas of the diaspora,” said Gordon Greene, Director and Co-Creator. “In Lufalo Rising, you have this mix of cultures, which is a beautiful thing, but it also brings tension. And we explore that with a main character who is…